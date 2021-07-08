Tornado (TCORE) Trading 3.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. One Tornado coin can now be bought for about $46.68 or 0.00139597 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tornado has a market capitalization of $280,056.58 and $141,653.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tornado has traded up 3.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002994 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00048718 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.45 or 0.00129935 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.35 or 0.00168516 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,391.13 or 0.99864507 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $327.12 or 0.00978341 BTC.

Tornado Coin Profile

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 coins. Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance . Tornado’s official website is tornado.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “TCORE Vault is a Deflationary farming model forked from CORE, with an improved code. 20% of Total TCORE supply allocated on LGE for Liquidity is locked and earns TCORE tokens from the vault when users lock their LP tokens. LGE Contributors received TCORE tokens of equal value to their contribution (They received LP tokens + $TCORE tokens for their support). The TCORE Vaults earn a 1.5% fee from any Uniswap sell order and any transaction. TCORE Pools earn from profit strategy contracts to earn interest. “

