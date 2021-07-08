Toroso Investments LLC Buys 55,089 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 114.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 103,348 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,089 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $13,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter worth $246,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3,451.3% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 10,285 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 229,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,878,000 after acquiring an additional 93,370 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $35,070,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 142,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,998,000 after purchasing an additional 47,024 shares during the last quarter. 54.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $1.26 on Thursday, reaching $141.08. 286,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,553,069. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $105.92 and a 52 week high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 7.28%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $1.64 dividend. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.66%.

IBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

