Toroso Investments LLC Has $10.41 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 43.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,605 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,363 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $10,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $991,465,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 180.6% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,912,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $358,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,962 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,874,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $382,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,887 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,794,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $348,033,000 after acquiring an additional 997,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.7% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690,150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $132,677,000 after purchasing an additional 947,903 shares in the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMD. Summit Insights cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.74.

Shares of AMD stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $89.41. 1,779,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,779,536. The firm has a market cap of $108.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.72. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.07 and a 12 month high of $99.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $77,426.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total value of $163,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,965.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 523,070 shares of company stock worth $41,760,937 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

