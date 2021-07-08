Toroso Investments LLC Has $2.85 Million Position in China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP)

Toroso Investments LLC lessened its position in China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,255 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical were worth $2,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNP. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,219,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. 0.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on SNP. Morgan Stanley raised shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $51.71 to $61.98 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of China Petroleum & Chemical to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.49.

NYSE SNP traded down $1.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $57.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.89. China Petroleum & Chemical Co. has a 12 month low of $38.18 and a 12 month high of $58.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.76.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $88.99 billion during the quarter. China Petroleum & Chemical had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 7.00%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that China Petroleum & Chemical Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a $1.9844 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. China Petroleum & Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 87.17%.

China Petroleum & Chemical Profile

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

