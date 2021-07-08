Toroso Investments LLC Has $3.42 Million Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 40.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,153 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 393,174 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $87,493,000 after acquiring an additional 116,411 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in salesforce.com by 157.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in salesforce.com by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 7,753 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its stake in salesforce.com by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 13,084 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $3.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $244.64. The stock had a trading volume of 167,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,185,991. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $232.94. The company has a market capitalization of $226.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.19, a P/E/G ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.93 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $6,340,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.78, for a total transaction of $996,654.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,226,311.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 356,954 shares of company stock valued at $85,033,956. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.31.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

