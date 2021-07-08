Toroso Investments LLC Increases Position in OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT)

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) by 168.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 487,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305,538 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology were worth $7,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 36.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,442,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,093 shares during the period. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. acquired a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,600,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 219.0% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,993,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055,386 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 15.0% in the first quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 1,458,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,562,000 after acquiring an additional 189,826 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 31.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,341,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,828,000 after acquiring an additional 318,398 shares during the period. 16.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OneConnect Financial Technology alerts:

Shares of NYSE OCFT traded down $0.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.10. The company had a trading volume of 17,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,416. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.86 and a beta of 0.42. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $10.71 and a 52 week high of $28.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.63.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.67). OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $126.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.81 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

OCFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on OneConnect Financial Technology from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT).

Receive News & Ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.