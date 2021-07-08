Totem Point Management LLC Purchases 67,768 Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Totem Point Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 77.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,768 shares during the quarter. Brooks Automation makes up about 5.6% of Totem Point Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Totem Point Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Brooks Automation worth $12,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Brooks Automation by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 1.6% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 16,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 3.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Brooks Automation during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

In related news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total value of $98,296.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,631,690.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.97, for a total transaction of $2,345,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 352,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,438,830.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,902 shares of company stock worth $4,746,176 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BRKS. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brooks Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.11.

Shares of BRKS stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $88.24. The company had a trading volume of 7,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,137. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.74 and a beta of 1.96. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.65 and a 12 month high of $108.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.88 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Brooks Automation Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.