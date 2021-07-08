Tracy W. Hylton II Purchases 150 Shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Stock

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Director Tracy W. Hylton II acquired 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.73 per share, for a total transaction of $11,059.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CHCO stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.02. 1,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,031. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.17. City Holding has a 52 week low of $55.03 and a 52 week high of $88.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.64.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.14. City had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $54.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.60 million. As a group, research analysts predict that City Holding will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCO. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in City in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in City in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in City by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of City by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of City during the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. 64.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

