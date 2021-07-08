Traders Buy High Volume of Green Plains Put Options (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 8,810 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,382% compared to the typical daily volume of 355 put options.

In other news, insider Michelle Mapes sold 10,000 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $313,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,343.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Peterson sold 35,000 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $1,136,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,945,129.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,800 shares of company stock worth $2,585,500. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRE. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 4,114.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000.

NASDAQ GPRE opened at $31.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.44. Green Plains has a 12 month low of $10.37 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.14). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $553.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.93 million. The company’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Green Plains will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

GPRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Stephens upgraded Green Plains from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Green Plains from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Green Plains from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Green Plains from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Green Plains presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

