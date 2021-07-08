Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 21,025 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 5,629% compared to the typical daily volume of 367 put options.

JCI stock opened at $69.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.05. Johnson Controls International has a fifty-two week low of $33.31 and a fifty-two week high of $69.70. The company has a market cap of $49.83 billion, a PE ratio of 47.62, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

JCI has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays raised Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, OTR Global raised Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

In related news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $1,268,471.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 84,228 shares in the company, valued at $5,565,786.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $12,049,320.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 412,704 shares of company stock worth $27,680,387 over the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 813.7% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

