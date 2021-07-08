Traders Buy Large Volume of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Call Options (NYSE:SID)

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 4,357 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,538% compared to the typical volume of 266 call options.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Get Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional alerts:

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional stock opened at $8.81 on Thursday. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $10.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.94.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.19. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a return on equity of 105.00% and a net margin of 29.22%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.1228 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 68.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the first quarter worth about $77,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 187.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 15,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 10,114 shares during the last quarter. 2.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. It offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.