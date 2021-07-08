Traders Purchase Large Volume of Performance Food Group Call Options (NYSE:PFGC)

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 23,269 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 5,003% compared to the typical daily volume of 456 call options.

A number of research analysts have commented on PFGC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,624,423 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $612,073,000 after purchasing an additional 880,931 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,917,110 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $513,714,000 after purchasing an additional 502,399 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,973,668 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $171,313,000 after purchasing an additional 14,953 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,829,636 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $163,015,000 after purchasing an additional 492,029 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,719,885 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $156,693,000 after purchasing an additional 263,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

PFGC opened at $46.51 on Thursday. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $24.18 and a 12 month high of $59.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of -41.16 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.59.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

