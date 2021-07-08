TransAtlantic Capital (OTCMKTS:TACI) Trading Down 33.6%

TransAtlantic Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TACI) traded down 33.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 5,853 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 26,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.17.

TransAtlantic Capital Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TACI)

Transatlantic Capital Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to identify opportunities in commercial properties in the retail, office, and industrial sectors throughout the United States and Canada. The company was formerly known as ACRO Inc and changed its name to Transatlantic Capital Inc in May 2014.

