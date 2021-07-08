Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Shares Down 5.8%

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) shares fell 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.49 and last traded at $28.49. 1,688 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 401,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.25.

Several research firms have commented on TMCI. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.88.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $18.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 million. Equities research analysts expect that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jaime A. Frias sold 329,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $5,596,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 372,016 shares in the company, valued at $6,324,272. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Treace sold 5,253,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $89,314,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,171,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,913,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,984,285 shares of company stock worth $101,732,845.

About Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

