Tremblant Capital Group Boosts Stock Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Tremblant Capital Group grew its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 34.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 299,619 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,029 shares during the quarter. Five Below makes up approximately 1.7% of Tremblant Capital Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Tremblant Capital Group’s holdings in Five Below were worth $57,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Five Below by 0.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Five Below by 23.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Five Below by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Five Below by 5.1% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Five Below by 6.8% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter.

Get Five Below alerts:

In other news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total value of $1,858,527.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,466 shares in the company, valued at $7,784,412.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE traded down $3.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $190.38. The company had a trading volume of 9,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,482. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.86, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.29. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.61 and a 1-year high of $205.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $189.18.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $597.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.21 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.91) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Five Below from $202.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Five Below from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Five Below from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Five Below from $225.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.81.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.