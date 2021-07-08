Tremblant Capital Group Has $92.23 Million Position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Tremblant Capital Group lowered its position in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,170,073 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 49,338 shares during the quarter. PROS accounts for about 2.7% of Tremblant Capital Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Tremblant Capital Group owned about 4.90% of PROS worth $92,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in PROS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,731,000. RGM Capital LLC lifted its stake in PROS by 22.3% in the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,174,546 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,418,000 after buying an additional 397,223 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in PROS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,926,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in PROS by 147.0% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 390,678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,604,000 after buying an additional 232,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PROS by 141.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 390,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,837,000 after buying an additional 228,801 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,929 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 2,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total transaction of $105,190.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,198 shares in the company, valued at $5,080,176.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,146 shares of company stock worth $2,095,492 over the last 90 days. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PRO traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $47.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,103. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.55 and a 1-year high of $51.83. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -26.73 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. PROS had a negative net margin of 30.82% and a negative return on equity of 55.89%. The firm had revenue of $61.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PROS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. PROS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.40.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

