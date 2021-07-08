Tremblant Capital Group Increases Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Tremblant Capital Group raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1,402.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,286 shares during the quarter. Tremblant Capital Group’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $19,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. UBS Group started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.25.

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total value of $1,748,057.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,017 shares in the company, valued at $4,004,055.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total value of $134,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,763.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock valued at $299,094,832 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $136.67. 281,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,630,046. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $146.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $334.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 67.97%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

