Tremblant Capital Group Sells 1,119,277 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Tremblant Capital Group lessened its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,117,977 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,119,277 shares during the period. Twitter accounts for approximately 3.9% of Tremblant Capital Group’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Tremblant Capital Group’s holdings in Twitter were worth $134,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Twitter by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 172,478 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,975,000 after acquiring an additional 101,222 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Twitter by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 348,326 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $22,019,000 after acquiring an additional 64,621 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Twitter during the 1st quarter worth about $1,216,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Twitter by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 188,291 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,979,000 after acquiring an additional 26,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC lifted its stake in Twitter by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total value of $500,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $168,616.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,886 shares of company stock valued at $4,515,915 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

TWTR has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities raised Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up previously from $56.50) on shares of Twitter in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Vertical Research upgraded Twitter to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Twitter from $91.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.95.

Twitter stock traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.16. 481,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,436,561. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.73 and a twelve month high of $80.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.50 and a beta of 0.76.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 23.05%. Sell-side analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

