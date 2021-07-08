Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Receives $2.40 Average PT from Analysts

Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Trican Well Service from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Trican Well Service from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

TOLWF traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.07. The stock had a trading volume of 5,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,809. Trican Well Service has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $2.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.00.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

