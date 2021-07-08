Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$2.47.

TCW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. ATB Capital restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.50 target price on shares of Trican Well Service in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

TSE TCW traded up C$0.07 on Friday, reaching C$2.66. The company had a trading volume of 899,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of C$678.85 million and a PE ratio of -9.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.44. Trican Well Service has a 12 month low of C$0.82 and a 12 month high of C$2.74.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$147.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$149.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that Trican Well Service will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

