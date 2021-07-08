Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.75 Million

Brokerages expect Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) to report $19.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Triterras’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.80 million and the lowest is $18.70 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Triterras will report full year sales of $114.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $107.70 million to $121.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $180.75 million, with estimates ranging from $168.20 million to $193.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Triterras.

Get Triterras alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TRIT shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Triterras from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triterras from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Triterras by 144.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 836,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after buying an additional 494,385 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triterras during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,476,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triterras during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,316,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Triterras during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,112,000. Finally, Untitled Investments LP bought a new position in Triterras during the fourth quarter worth $1,974,000. Institutional investors own 14.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRIT stock opened at $5.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.27. Triterras has a twelve month low of $4.68 and a twelve month high of $15.45.

About Triterras

Triterras, Inc operates as a fintech company. It operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platforms that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Triterras (TRIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Triterras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triterras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.