Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.75 Million

Brokerages expect Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) to report $19.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Triterras’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.80 million and the lowest is $18.70 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Triterras will report full year sales of $114.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $107.70 million to $121.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $180.75 million, with estimates ranging from $168.20 million to $193.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Triterras.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on TRIT shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Triterras from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triterras from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd.
Shares of TRIT stock opened at $5.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.27. Triterras has a twelve month low of $4.68 and a twelve month high of $15.45.
About Triterras
Triterras, Inc operates as a fintech company. It operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platforms that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is headquartered in Singapore.
