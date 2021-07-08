TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) will announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for TrueBlue’s earnings. TrueBlue reported earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 333.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that TrueBlue will report full-year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.89 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TrueBlue.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.32. TrueBlue had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $458.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. TrueBlue’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on TBI. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TrueBlue from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

In other TrueBlue news, CAO Richard Christensen sold 2,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total transaction of $72,973.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,424.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Derrek Lane Gafford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total transaction of $432,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,056 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,054 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,903,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,005,000 after buying an additional 404,396 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 4.5% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,700,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,435,000 after purchasing an additional 73,742 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of TrueBlue by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 820,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,071,000 after purchasing an additional 308,782 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in TrueBlue by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 637,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,047,000 after purchasing an additional 19,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in TrueBlue by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 632,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,830,000 after buying an additional 18,210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TBI opened at $26.51 on Monday. TrueBlue has a 1-year low of $12.30 and a 1-year high of $29.99. The firm has a market cap of $940.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.91 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.92.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

