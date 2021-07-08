TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TRxADE HEALTH INC. is a health services IT company focused on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience. TRxADE HEALTH INC., formerly known as TRxADE Group Inc., is based in TAMPA, FL. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of TRxADE HEALTH in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet lowered TRxADE HEALTH from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

MEDS stock opened at $5.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.27. TRxADE HEALTH has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $10.82.

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 million. TRxADE HEALTH had a negative net margin of 18.74% and a negative return on equity of 35.59%. Equities research analysts expect that TRxADE HEALTH will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Prashant Patel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $32,925.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,252,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,498,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 9,300 shares of company stock worth $41,142 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TRxADE HEALTH stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) by 120.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of TRxADE HEALTH worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRxADE HEALTH Company Profile

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc operates as a health services IT company in the United States. The company focuses on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, prescription journey, and patient engagement. It operates the TRxADE drug procurement marketplace, which fosters price transparency and serves approximately 11,800 members; and offers patient centric telehealth services under the Bonum Health brand name.

