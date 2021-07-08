TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TTEC Holdings Inc. is a customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of customer experience. The Company delivers outcome-based customer engagement solutions through TTEC Digital, digital consultancy which designs and builds human centric, tech-enabled, insight-driven customer experience solutions for clients and TTEC Engage, delivery center which operates customer acquisition, care, growth and digital trust and safety services. TTEC Holdings Inc., formerly known as TeleTech Holdings Inc., is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TTEC from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. TTEC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.67.

NASDAQ:TTEC traded down $2.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $100.75. 737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,635. TTEC has a 52-week low of $43.79 and a 52-week high of $113.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $539.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.74 million. TTEC had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TTEC will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Judi Hand sold 14,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $1,644,429.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,054 shares in the company, valued at $13,317,150.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,000 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,367,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,948 shares of company stock worth $3,499,429. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in TTEC during the first quarter worth $49,316,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TTEC in the 4th quarter worth about $30,742,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of TTEC by 229.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 160,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,095,000 after purchasing an additional 111,615 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TTEC by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,924,000 after purchasing an additional 104,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TTEC by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,846,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,908,000 after buying an additional 98,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.74% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

