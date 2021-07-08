TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Now Covered by Analysts at CICC Research

CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $78.70 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TSP. Bank of America began coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSP opened at $55.20 on Wednesday. TuSimple has a 1 year low of $32.13 and a 1 year high of $79.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.68.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($6.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($5.97). The business had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.80 million. On average, analysts anticipate that TuSimple will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TuSimple news, Director Karen C. Francis bought 7,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $285,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick Dillon bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

