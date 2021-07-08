Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) to report earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Twilio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is ($0.10). Twilio reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 255.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twilio will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to $0.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Twilio.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $589.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.44 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TWLO shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $463.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $410.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $385.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.77.

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total value of $566,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total transaction of $1,057,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,061 shares of company stock valued at $48,240,705 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Twilio by 124.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 9,533 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Twilio by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $516,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twilio stock traded down $5.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $383.19. 49,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,869,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 12.19 and a quick ratio of 12.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $341.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.48 and a beta of 1.45. Twilio has a 52-week low of $214.32 and a 52-week high of $457.30.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

