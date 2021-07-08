Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition (NYSE:TRCA) Trading Down 0.1%

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRCA) was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.63 and last traded at $9.68. Approximately 698 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 35,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.

About Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition (NYSE:TRCA)

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

