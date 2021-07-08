Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,912,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 191,406 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $21,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,311,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,605,000 after purchasing an additional 348,242 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 415,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 163,898 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 3,184.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 602,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 622,542 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas Siering sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $1,396,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 549,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,947.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TWO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.75 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $7.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.45. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.63 and a 12-month high of $8.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 147.30% and a return on equity of 13.10%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.35%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.18%.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

