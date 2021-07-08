TwoKeyEconomy Achieves Market Cap of $985,717.16 (2KEY)

TwoKeyEconomy (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 8th. During the last seven days, TwoKeyEconomy has traded 30.8% lower against the dollar. TwoKeyEconomy has a total market capitalization of $985,717.16 and approximately $325,453.00 worth of TwoKeyEconomy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TwoKeyEconomy coin can currently be purchased for $0.0379 or 0.00000361 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00057630 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003302 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00019720 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $285.17 or 0.00875040 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00044251 BTC.

TwoKeyEconomy Profile

TwoKeyEconomy (2KEY) is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2018. TwoKeyEconomy’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,002,340 coins. TwoKeyEconomy’s official website is 2key.network . TwoKeyEconomy’s official Twitter account is @2keyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “2key network is a decentralized referral network that helps people, businesses and organizations reach their ideal customers and spark action. It works by giving people the opportunity to directly exchange actionable links with campaigns for products, services or events that they recommend. When a campaign they shared generates results, the link automatically goes back and rewards every person who shared it. Letting referrers share the success of the campaigns they share is a proven way of generating organic online virality. And because the rewards to referrers are only distributed AFTER the campaign generates results, creating a campaign is risk-free, making it the perfect tool for small businesses and solopreneurs to grow their business. “

TwoKeyEconomy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TwoKeyEconomy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TwoKeyEconomy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TwoKeyEconomy using one of the exchanges listed above.

