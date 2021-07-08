UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 5,785 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,893 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,785 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.17% of Signature Bank worth $20,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Signature Bank by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,162,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,167,149,000 after purchasing an additional 691,739 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth $140,078,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Signature Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $65,968,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,997,000. Finally, Mirova US LLC raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 773,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,630,000 after acquiring an additional 365,825 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Signature Bank from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 target price on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $270.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.56.

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $241.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.99. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $71.44 and a 1 year high of $263.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.92.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $439.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.00 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 11.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.49%.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

