UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Stake in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,297 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 879 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $19,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 646 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 981 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATRC opened at $81.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 5.10. AtriCure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.04 and a 1 year high of $81.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.71.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $59.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.24 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 22.89% and a negative return on equity of 10.49%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATRC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of AtriCure from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AtriCure from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of AtriCure from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.89.

In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $779,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,127.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tonya Austin sold 2,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $200,063.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,679,625.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,219 shares of company stock worth $6,818,937. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

