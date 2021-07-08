UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $18.55 Million Stock Holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,808 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.34% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $18,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2,730.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,757,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,712 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 649.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,139,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,480,000 after acquiring an additional 987,773 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $54,504,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,120,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,376,000 after buying an additional 662,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 320.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 499,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,165,000 after buying an additional 380,640 shares in the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTLA stock opened at $145.02 on Thursday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.54 and a 52-week high of $202.73. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.95 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.91.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 288.47% and a negative return on equity of 33.89%. The company had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total value of $68,453.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 887,833 shares of company stock valued at $102,364,127. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NTLA. Truist Securities increased their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Truist upped their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $88.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intellia Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.35.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

