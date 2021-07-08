UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $21.60 Million Stock Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 3.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,871,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,855 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $21,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter worth $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13,261.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Eric Drape sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $440,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,739.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 37,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $387,174.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at $417,568.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TEVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.08.

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $9.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $13.30.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 24.45% and a positive return on equity of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

