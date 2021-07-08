UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 10,861 Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,861 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $16,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid during the first quarter worth $899,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid during the first quarter worth $30,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid during the first quarter worth $15,051,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid during the first quarter worth $749,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Avangrid by 26.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. 13.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AGR opened at $51.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.32. Avangrid, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.35 and a 1 year high of $56.20. The firm has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.23.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.40. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 87.13%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AGR shares. Barclays started coverage on Avangrid in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on Avangrid in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.17.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

