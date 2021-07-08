UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 7,102 Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,926 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,102 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $17,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter.

EVBG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a report on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.78.

In related news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 13,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total transaction of $1,529,569.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,599,252. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total transaction of $85,950.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,377,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,323 shares of company stock worth $2,012,351. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Everbridge stock opened at $144.98 on Thursday. Everbridge, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.17 and a 1 year high of $178.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.63 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.40.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.29. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 30.50% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. Everbridge’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

