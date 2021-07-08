UBS Group AG Boosts Holdings in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) by 12,141.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,043 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.06% of Arcus Biosciences worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 223.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,938 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 2.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $1,753,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 18,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,255,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,501,000 after purchasing an additional 125,809 shares during the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

In other news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 1,044 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $26,006.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang sold 1,309 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $31,625.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Arcus Biosciences stock opened at $28.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.80. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.69 and a 12 month high of $42.36.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.80 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 196.76% and a negative return on equity of 31.34%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.33.

Arcus Biosciences Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.