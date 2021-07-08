UBS Group AG Grows Holdings in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 18.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,299 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBNC. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in First Bancorp by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 3,877 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in First Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $396,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in First Bancorp by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 790,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,753,000 after buying an additional 205,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in First Bancorp by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,072,000 after buying an additional 3,258 shares in the last quarter. 72.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on FBNC shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

In other news, CEO Richard H. Moore bought 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $101,507.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,476 shares in the company, valued at $4,508,044.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Bancorp stock opened at $39.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.99. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.30. First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.60 and a 1 year high of $48.83.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $75.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.50 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 9.68%. Equities analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.89%.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.