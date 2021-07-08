UBS Group AG Has $1.29 Million Stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 27,804.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,136 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTA. FMR LLC lifted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 240,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,944,000 after acquiring an additional 39,200 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enanta Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.88.

NASDAQ ENTA opened at $43.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $871.21 million, a PE ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.98. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.32 and a twelve month high of $56.97.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.05 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 78.57% and a negative return on equity of 12.21%. The business’s revenue was down 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

