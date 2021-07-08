UBS Group AG Makes New $1.21 Million Investment in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 47,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,000. UBS Group AG owned approximately 31.77% of Driven Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Driven Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Driven Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $342,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $766,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $911,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DRVN opened at $28.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.26 and a 12 month high of $35.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.23.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $329.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

DRVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Driven Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Driven Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

