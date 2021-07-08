UBS Group AG Purchases 55,249 Shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) by 776.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,249 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Alector were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALEC. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alector during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,862,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Alector by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,706,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,950,000 after acquiring an additional 567,632 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alector during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,315,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Alector by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 262,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after acquiring an additional 139,807 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alector by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,283,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,412,000 after acquiring an additional 121,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Calvin Yu sold 1,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $32,767.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 126,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,210.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Paul sold 14,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $271,646.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 287,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,222,687.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 214,368 shares of company stock worth $6,088,684 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALEC shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Alector from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Alector in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alector from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Alector in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Alector in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.88.

Shares of ALEC opened at $39.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 1.04. Alector, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $43.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.50.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 million. Alector had a negative return on equity of 69.73% and a negative net margin of 1,122.03%. On average, equities analysts predict that Alector, Inc. will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alector

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

