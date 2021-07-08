UBS Group AG Reduces Stock Position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

UBS Group AG cut its stake in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,761 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kennametal by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,019,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,493,000 after purchasing an additional 291,515 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Kennametal by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 6,113,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,550,000 after acquiring an additional 174,721 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Kennametal by 0.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,972,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,773,000 after acquiring an additional 36,921 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kennametal by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,122,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,696,000 after acquiring an additional 39,706 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Kennametal by 21.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 969,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,766,000 after acquiring an additional 172,267 shares during the period.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kennametal from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.14.

NYSE:KMT opened at $35.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.89. Kennametal Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $43.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 293.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 2.07.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. Kennametal had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $484.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Kennametal’s payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

Kennametal Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.