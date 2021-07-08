UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Barclays (LON:BARC)

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Barclays (LON:BARC) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. UBS Group currently has a GBX 210 ($2.74) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

BARC has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 260 ($3.40) price objective on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 220 ($2.87) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Sunday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on shares of Barclays and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 211.80 ($2.77).

Shares of LON:BARC opened at GBX 168.98 ($2.21) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £28.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 178.59. Barclays has a one year low of GBX 88.90 ($1.16) and a one year high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75).

In related news, insider James E. Staley sold 83,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.34), for a total transaction of £148,947.69 ($194,601.11).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

