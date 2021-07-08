Ultra (UOS) Price Up 14.4% This Week

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. One Ultra coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001420 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar. Ultra has a market capitalization of $134.15 million and $1.50 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,414.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $498.77 or 0.01492659 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.25 or 0.00413738 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00086095 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001201 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00018486 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004012 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,789,762 coins. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io . The official website for Ultra is ultra.io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Ultra Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

