UMA Price Hits $9.74 (UMA)

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. UMA has a market cap of $601.36 million and approximately $31.30 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UMA coin can currently be purchased for about $9.74 or 0.00029221 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, UMA has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00058242 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003356 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00018692 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $310.40 or 0.00930930 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000349 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00045146 BTC.

About UMA

UMA (UMA) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 103,653,825 coins and its circulating supply is 61,721,173 coins. UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . UMA’s official website is umaproject.org . UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

Buying and Selling UMA

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

