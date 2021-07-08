Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

UNPRF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Uniper in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Uniper in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Uniper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Uniper stock remained flat at $$36.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.79. Uniper has a fifty-two week low of $36.50 and a fifty-two week high of $36.60.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

