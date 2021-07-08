United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Shares Down 5.3%

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)’s share price was down 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.41 and last traded at $24.41. Approximately 2,826 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 63,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.78.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UFCS shares. Sidoti upgraded United Fire Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th.

Get United Fire Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of $616.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.63 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.93.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.26. United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 8.88% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $276.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.83%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in United Fire Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,528,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $122,791,000 after purchasing an additional 182,072 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in United Fire Group by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 9,388 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in United Fire Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in United Fire Group by 550.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in United Fire Group by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 4,386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

United Fire Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:UFCS)

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for United Fire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Fire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.