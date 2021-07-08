United Utilities Group (LON:UU) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,016 ($13.27). United Utilities Group shares last traded at GBX 1,016 ($13.27), with a volume of 1,425,705 shares changing hands.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut United Utilities Group to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 980 ($12.80) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Get United Utilities Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £7.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.85, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 995.69.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a GBX 28.83 ($0.38) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from United Utilities Group’s previous dividend of $14.41. United Utilities Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.86%.

In other United Utilities Group news, insider Steven L. Mogford bought 25,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,029 ($13.44) per share, with a total value of £264,041.40 ($344,971.78).

United Utilities Group Company Profile (LON:UU)

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

Further Reading: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.