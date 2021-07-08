UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Shares Gap Down to $25.57

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.57, but opened at $23.62. UP Fintech shares last traded at $21.87, with a volume of 100,405 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of UP Fintech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get UP Fintech alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 86.63 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.39.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $81.28 million during the quarter. UP Fintech had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 15.90%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UP Fintech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,185,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 4,296.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 859,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,292,000 after acquiring an additional 840,003 shares during the period. WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UP Fintech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,126,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 548,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,750,000 after acquiring an additional 158,955 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of UP Fintech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,293,000. 8.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UP Fintech Company Profile (NASDAQ:TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

See Also: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for UP Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.