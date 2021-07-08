Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Position Trimmed by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 51.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 604,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636,633 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.48% of Upwork worth $27,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPWK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Upwork by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,721,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,735 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Upwork during the fourth quarter worth about $37,684,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Upwork during the fourth quarter worth about $37,204,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Upwork by 884.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,079,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,259,000 after acquiring an additional 969,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Upwork by 17.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,236,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,450,000 after acquiring an additional 769,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UPWK opened at $56.43 on Thursday. Upwork Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.96 and a twelve month high of $63.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -352.69 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.85.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Upwork had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $113.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Upwork’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.89.

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total transaction of $1,462,099.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,277,654.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $240,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,710.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,675 shares of company stock valued at $3,248,381 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

