USDK Market Capitalization Achieves $28.65 Million (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 7th. One USDK coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003001 BTC on exchanges. USDK has a market cap of $28.65 million and approximately $108.59 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, USDK has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00048765 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.44 or 0.00130146 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.19 or 0.00168336 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,401.13 or 1.00064188 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.47 or 0.00972058 BTC.

About USDK

USDK’s genesis date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

